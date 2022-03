Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. Greater Cincinnati's largest private company is nearly doubling its number of employees in Kentucky. On Thursday, Total Quality Logistics and Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the logistics behemoth is adding 525 jobs to its three existing offices in the commonwealth. Currently, TQL employs 800 people in Kentucky.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO