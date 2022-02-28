Evaluating Your Managed Extended Detection and Response Provider

Arie Brish writes and speaks about the practical challenges and pitfalls in commercializing innovation. cxo360.net. One innovation challenge for larger companies is “product cannibalism.” Sounds scary? Product cannibalism happens when a company launches new products into a market in which it already has an existing presence with previous generations of the same product family. So, these new products end up competing against the company’s legacy products. This is especially prevalent in the technology world, where products are refreshed frequently and thus must be managed on an ongoing basis.

