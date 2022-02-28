Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Investigative Capability as a Key Selection Factor

Pepper fruit (Capsicum annuum L.) is sensitive to chilling stress with chilling injuries occurring below 7Â Â°C; however, chilling injuries occur at different temperatures depending on the genotype. The present study aimed to identify the factors that affect chilling sensitivity in pepper fruits. A total of 112 F2 pepper fruits crossed between chilling-insensitive 'UZB-GJG-1999"“51' and chilling-sensitive 'C00562' pepper were grouped according to the seed browning rate, which is a typical chilling symptom of pepper fruit under chilling conditions. Physiological traits, amino acids, fatty acids, as well as ethylene responsive factor (ERF) and jasmonate resistant 1 (JAR1) expression levels were analyzed, and their correlations with the seed browning rate were confirmed. The expression level of JAR1 showed a strong negative correlation with the seed browning rate (r"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.7996). The expression level of ERF11 and content of hydrogen peroxide showed strong positive correlation with the seed browning rate (r"‰="‰0.7622 and 0.6607, respectively). From these results, we inferred that JAR1 and ERF11 are important factors influencing the chilling sensitivity of pepper fruit.

