Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Investigative Capability as a Key Selection Factor
InformationWeek
6 days ago
Managed detection and response (MDR) solutions benefit from investigative capabilities, particularly as derived and evolved from the digital forensic community. Buyers should thus include investigative experience as...
ANSYS, Inc ANSS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.48-$2.81 per share for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.68 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Pepper fruit (Capsicum annuum L.) is sensitive to chilling stress with chilling injuries occurring below 7Â Â°C; however, chilling injuries occur at different temperatures depending on the genotype. The present study aimed to identify the factors that affect chilling sensitivity in pepper fruits. A total of 112 F2 pepper fruits crossed between chilling-insensitive 'UZB-GJG-1999"“51' and chilling-sensitive 'C00562' pepper were grouped according to the seed browning rate, which is a typical chilling symptom of pepper fruit under chilling conditions. Physiological traits, amino acids, fatty acids, as well as ethylene responsive factor (ERF) and jasmonate resistant 1 (JAR1) expression levels were analyzed, and their correlations with the seed browning rate were confirmed. The expression level of JAR1 showed a strong negative correlation with the seed browning rate (r"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.7996). The expression level of ERF11 and content of hydrogen peroxide showed strong positive correlation with the seed browning rate (r"‰="‰0.7622 and 0.6607, respectively). From these results, we inferred that JAR1 and ERF11 are important factors influencing the chilling sensitivity of pepper fruit.
A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate.
One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
Conventional wisdom would have us believe the journey to a long and healthy life begins with 10,000 steps. Each and every day. For those living a more sedentary lifestyle, it's a goal that can take some effort to maintain. We've also known for some time it's also almost certainly wrong.
Comments / 0