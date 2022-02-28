ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

National Vision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $477.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.2 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYE

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS News

North Korea accused of firing suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
399K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy