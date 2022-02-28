National Vision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $477.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.2 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYE