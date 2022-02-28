ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming SPAC PowerUp Acquisition to Raise $250M

By Justin Byers
 5 days ago
Blank-check company PowerUp Acquisition Corp. is raising $250 million in an initial public offering with a plan to target businesses in gaming and the metaverse. Led by Bruce Hack, the former CEO of Vivendi Games, and Jack...

