Gaming SPAC PowerUp Acquisition to Raise $250M

Finnish mobile game developer Next Games has just announced that Netflix will commence a tender offer process to acquire all of its issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders of Next Games (NXTGMS) will receive €2.10 EUR in cash per share for a total of €65 million EUR. Michael Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix, comments, “Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities. We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities. While we’re just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world-class games that will delight our members around the world.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO