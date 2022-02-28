ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ligue 1 Taking Private Equity Bids for Media Stake

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ligue 1 is set to become the next major league to sell a stake to private equity. France’s top soccer league is taking bids for shares in a new entity that would hold its media rights business. The league is looking to raise $1.7 billion through the investment...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Reliance Leads Consortium Bidding For IPL Rights

A consortium headed by Reliance Industries and its television partner Viacom is reportedly aiming to outbid major entertainment companies for broadcasting rights to the Indian Premier League. Primarily owned by Mukesh Ambani, the richest sports team owner in the world with a $84.5 billion net worth, Reliance is looking to...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

KKR: A More Challenging 2022 For Private Equity

KKR reported its Q4 results capping off a record 2021 defined by strong growth to AUM while benefiting from solid investment returns. KKR & Co. (KKR) is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with over $471 billion in AUM, recognized as a pioneer of private equity investing. The company has grown significantly over the past decade by aggressively deploying capital including an expansion into new asset classes and strategies. Indeed, the company is coming off a record period between 2020 and 2021 which was defined by overall higher asset prices and a hot IPO market. On the other hand, the stock has been caught up in the ongoing market volatility, with KKR down by 30% from its recent high against both an implied reset of valuation for some of its underlying portfolio companies along with the trend of rising interest rates as an operating headwind. While KKR maintains a positive long-term outlook, we expect the stock to remain under pressure into a difficult environment for private equity.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Government Technology

Cardinality.ai, HHS Startup, Takes Private Equity Investment

Cardinality.ai, a gov tech software firm focused on health and human services, has taken on its first outside investment — more specifically, from a private equity firm. The round — the amount of which was unspecified in Cardinality’s announcement — was led by Attain Capital Partners, a northern Virginia-based firm with just one other portfolio company listed on its website. The other is Safal Partners, a consultancy focused on government and nonprofits.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ligue 1#Cvc Capital Partners#Oaktree Capital#Hellman Friedman#French#Bpi#La Liga#Spanish#Canal
thebossmagazine.com

Gary McGaghey Talks Successful Private Equity Integration

Four principles and five practices that CFOs can follow to get maximum value from their integrations. Lots of private equity companies use add-ons to scale portfolio companies. And one strategy that’s gaining traction for the companies that are pursuing add-ons is the “buy and build” strategy. This strategy involves creating platforms and pursuing add-on acquisitions to grow and scale rapidly. In 2004, add-on transactions made up approximately 43% of private equity companies’ deal volume. By the end of 2020, this share had risen to approximately 71%. [CM1]
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

In $2.8 billion deal, Houghton Mifflin heads back to private equity ownership

Famed Boston textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is turning the page on a nearly nine-year chapter as a public company with a $2.8 billion deal to be acquired by New York private equity firm Veritas Capital. It’s a familiar story for Houghton Mifflin, which has previously bounced between public and...
BOSTON, MA
Seattle Times

Study: Private equity firms buying newspapers cut local news

A provocative new research paper confirms many of the fears about private equity firms buying up America’s newspapers. For those concerned about dwindling local news coverage, the paper offers an ominous preview of the ghost of Christmas future. That is, if the country doesn’t find ways to save its...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Bangor Daily News

TV giant TEGNA sold in mega-deal to private equity firms

A multi-billion dollar deal has come to a close as local TV giant TEGNA sold its company to private equity firms. Standard General and Apollo Global Management — the private equity firms — beat out Byron Allen’s Allen Media group to purchase the company for $24 per share, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Under the deal, the companies will become the nation’s largest minority-owned, women-lead broadcast group, according to the deal partners.
BANGOR, ME
Reuters

Private equity firm Apollo launches $100 million foundation

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), a manager of alternative assets such as corporate credit and private equity, said on Tuesday it has committed more than $100 million over the next decade to a new foundation run by the firm's employees that will provide grants to organizations focused on economic opportunity.
CHARITIES
marketplace.org

How private equity is changing the rental market

Landlords typically look at their properties as long-term investments, with most receiving the bulk of their profit through rent from tenants. But a new investigation has found that private equity-backed firms are increasingly moving into the fold. These firms seek to profit in a much shorter time frame. A new...
BUSINESS
Buffalo News

Athenex hires private-equity veteran as CFO to help key financial turnaround

Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex, which has seen its share price dip under $1 after a series of setbacks, has brought in a private-equity veteran to try to help lead a financial turnaround. The company on Tuesday announced it has hired Joe Annoni, 53, as its chief financial officer. Annoni has...
BUFFALO, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Arden Hills' Intricon selling for $241 million to private-equity group

A national private-equity group is buying medical device maker Intricon Corp. in Arden Hills for about $241 million. An affiliate of New York-based Altaris Capital Partners will buy Intricon for $24.25 per share, the companies announced Monday. Intricon makes "micromedical" components, catheters and wearable medical devices for Medtronic and other...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Reuters

Private equity-backed carbon offset vendors Bluesource, Element to merge

(Reuters) - Bluesource and Element Markets, two private equity-backed providers of products and services such as carbon credits to companies seeking to take action on climate change, said on Wednesday they had agreed to merge. The combined entity will be majority-owned by the impact investing arm of alternative asset manager...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Binance takes equity stake in Malaysian trading platform, MX Global

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken an equity investment in MX Global, one of four recognized market operator-digital asset exchanges that has full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia. MX Global also received another investment from Cuscapi Berhad, a digital business solutions provider in Malaysia, in he form of redeemable convertible...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Local private equity firm invests in Midwest digital marketing agency

San Antonio-headquartered private equity firm Contour Ridge announced Tuesday an eight-figure investment in TrendyMinds, a high-growth Indianapolis-based digital marketing agency — a move that could bring new jobs to the San Antonio region as the company opens an Alamo City office. With the Contour Ridge investment, TrendyMinds will focus...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Front Office Sports

FTX to Launch Blockchain-Focused Gaming Unit

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has leaned heavily on sports and gaming partnerships, is launching its own gaming unit in which publishers embrace blockchain networks and NFTs. FTX Gaming will provide gaming companies with the ability to launch crypto tokens and support NFTs. The gaming unit follows FTX teaming up with...
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy