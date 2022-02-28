Ligue 1 Taking Private Equity Bids for Media Stake

KKR reported its Q4 results capping off a record 2021 defined by strong growth to AUM while benefiting from solid investment returns. KKR & Co. (KKR) is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with over $471 billion in AUM, recognized as a pioneer of private equity investing. The company has grown significantly over the past decade by aggressively deploying capital including an expansion into new asset classes and strategies. Indeed, the company is coming off a record period between 2020 and 2021 which was defined by overall higher asset prices and a hot IPO market. On the other hand, the stock has been caught up in the ongoing market volatility, with KKR down by 30% from its recent high against both an implied reset of valuation for some of its underlying portfolio companies along with the trend of rising interest rates as an operating headwind. While KKR maintains a positive long-term outlook, we expect the stock to remain under pressure into a difficult environment for private equity.

