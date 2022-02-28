ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral to hold public meeting on Yacht Club renovations

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Z7Tk_0eR7oxvz00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Town Hall will be held for the Yacht Club Community Park Construction Project Monday afternoon.

The speakers will present information and answer questions on what to expect before and during construction. Planned improvements include an expanded beach area, relocation of the boat ramp, seawall replacement, a new harbormaster building, beach restrooms, and a parking garage.

The town hall is hosted by District 1 Councilmember, Gloria Tate. Speakers include Mike Ilcyszyn, Interim Director of Public Works, and Nita Whaley, Business Recruitment/Retention Specialist.

It’s happening Monday, February 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Yacht Club Ballroom, 5819 Driftwood Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

The City of Cape Coral is postponing the closure of the Yacht Club Community Park. The original closure date was set for April 1, 2022; however, the start of construction is delayed until the city receives the necessary regulatory permits required for the GO Bond improvement project.

The park will remain open until the permits are received which will allow residents and visitors to continue to enjoy the community park in the meantime. Once all permits are received we will provide notice to the public advising them of the closure date.

Planned park improvements are based on the City’s Parks Master Plan and will transform the Yacht Club Community Park into a resort-style atmosphere. Once it starts, construction is expected to take approximately two years to complete. The privately-operated Boathouse restaurant will remain open during construction.

Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

