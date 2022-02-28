ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A comparison of approaches to improve worst-case predictive model performance over patient subpopulations

By Stephen R. Pfohl
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictive models for clinical outcomes that are accurate on average in a patient population may underperform drastically for some subpopulations, potentially introducing or reinforcing inequities in care access and quality. Model training approaches that aim to maximize worst-case model performance across subpopulations, such as distributionally robust optimization (DRO), attempt to address...

