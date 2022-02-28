ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit hosts Carolina after Raymond's 2-goal game

 5 days ago
Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings are 15-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 19-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina ranks sixth in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists.

Carolina knocked off Detroit 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 16. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 55 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 29 assists. Moritz Seider has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 32 total assists and has 55 points. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

