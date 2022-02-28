Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime.

The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 11-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.2.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards defeated the Pistons 103-94 in their last matchup on Feb. 15. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 23 points, and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

