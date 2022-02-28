Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Get ready for another “South Mississippi Winter Special” as we begin the day with temperatures near freezing, but end unseasonably warm and sunny. It is at least a little warmer than it was yesterday morning, but only by a degree or so for now. Our warming trend will become more noticeable in the days ahead thanks to southerly winds beginning this afternoon. That means we can say goodbye to the 30s as early as tomorrow morning, and will be in the 60s by the end of the week. Our afternoons will be much warmer of course, climbing to nearly 20 degrees above our seasonal average in the upper 60s. These unseasonably warm conditions are also leading to a significant increase in pollen, so allergy sufferers will need to fill those prescriptions sooner rather than later.

