ShowBiz Minute: SAGs, Cox, US Box Office

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

"CODA" takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins; Brian Cox,...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: ‘CODA’ Makes History, Michael Keaton Gets Emotional, Brian Cox’s Speech and Other Memorable Moments

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night. In case you missed it, here are some of the most memorable moments of the night. ‘CODA’ Makes History With Two Wins CODA took home the award for best film ensemble, becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the award. And the film’s Troy Kotsur also made history with his best supporting actor win. Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated and win a sole acting prize at the SAG Awards. He accepted the award with an emotional and comedic signed speech. “I’ve been...
Jessica Chastain
Will Smith
Tom Holland
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Channel 6000

Follow Us Inside The Black Box

“Inside the Black Box” takes the audience into a safe space created for A-list actors who can speak about their experiences in the entertainment industry. You can watch “Inside the Black Box” right now on the streaming platform Crackle!. For more information visit: Watch Inside the Black...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 93rd Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
IndieWire

Brian Cox Slams Putin, Defends Russian Artists in SAG Award Acceptance Speech

Click here to read the full article. There has been no shortage of support for Ukraine at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with many stars wearing yellow and blue accessories to express solidarity with the European nation facing invasion by Russia. Brian Cox joined the chorus of supporters when “Succession” won the SAG Award for Ensemble in a Drama Series, condemning the Russian invasion as he accepted the Actor on behalf of the HBO series’ cast. Watch below. “It’s truly, truly awful. Really, really awful, what’s happening. And It’s particularly awful in terms of what is affecting the other people, particularly...
Deadline

Brian Cox Expresses Support For Ukraine, Russian Artists Upon ‘Succession’ SAG Win: “We Should All Stand Together”

Click here to read the full article. Succession had a big night at the 2022 SAG Awards, taking home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the annual awards show. Star Brian Cox used the spotlight to voice support for actors, actresses and other talent in Ukraine and Russia, who oppose the ongoing invasion. “It’s truly, truly awful what’s happening. And it’s particularly awful in terms of what is affected the other people particularly in our profession” he said. Praising Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was formerly a comic and actor, Cox brought attention to the experiences...
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
