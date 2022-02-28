I went out for happy hour drinks and ended up on an overnight flight to see a man – even though he asked me not to come

A WOMAN has revealed how a couple of drinks ended up with her catching a 1am flight to see her crush - despite him telling her not to come.

Sophie Rose shared her story on Instagram, revealing that she had headed out for happy hour drinks before catching a plane to Los Angeles.

Sophie Rose went out for happy hour drinks but ended up at the airport Credit: Instagram/@sophhiarose_/

She ended up on a flight to LA to see her crush despite him asking her not to come Credit: Instagram/@sophhiarose_/

Sophie didn't land in LA until 2am Credit: Instagram/@sophhiarose_/

Captioning her video, she wrote: “When you go to happy hour for a ‘couple of drinks’ and end up on a 1am cross country flight to see a man who told you not to come.”

Sophie then shared a video of herself sat at Los Angeles airport in the early hours.

The video has since been reposted on the Instagram account Betches where it has received over 110,000 likes and hundreds of comments with people left in hysterics.

One wrote: “I don’t want whoever’s life this is.”

“Ohhhhh myyyyyy godddddd,” wrote another, while a third added, “Oh no bb girl, this ain’t it.”

However, despite everyone’s concerns, the trip was not a total disaster with a follower of Sophie’s sharing an update on her behalf.

They wrote: “It ended well and she met up with the guy LOL.”

In other relationship news, this woman revealed how her step-dad ruined her wedding minutes before she walked down the aisle.

This woman's first date revealed his criminal past and then asked her to take a pic for their wedding.

And this woman uninvited her parents from her wedding after learning a disturbing truth about their past.