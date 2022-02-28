ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I went out for happy hour drinks and ended up on an overnight flight to see a man – even though he asked me not to come

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A WOMAN has revealed how a couple of drinks ended up with her catching a 1am flight to see her crush - despite him telling her not to come.

Sophie Rose shared her story on Instagram, revealing that she had headed out for happy hour drinks before catching a plane to Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc9x4_0eR7mg6S00
Sophie Rose went out for happy hour drinks but ended up at the airport Credit: Instagram/@sophhiarose_/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCzGR_0eR7mg6S00
She ended up on a flight to LA to see her crush despite him asking her not to come Credit: Instagram/@sophhiarose_/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCWoO_0eR7mg6S00
Sophie didn't land in LA until 2am Credit: Instagram/@sophhiarose_/

Captioning her video, she wrote: “When you go to happy hour for a ‘couple of drinks’ and end up on a 1am cross country flight to see a man who told you not to come.”

Sophie then shared a video of herself sat at Los Angeles airport in the early hours.

The video has since been reposted on the Instagram account Betches where it has received over 110,000 likes and hundreds of comments with people left in hysterics.

One wrote: “I don’t want whoever’s life this is.”

“Ohhhhh myyyyyy godddddd,” wrote another, while a third added, “Oh no bb girl, this ain’t it.”

However, despite everyone’s concerns, the trip was not a total disaster with a follower of Sophie’s sharing an update on her behalf.

They wrote: “It ended well and she met up with the guy LOL.”

In other relationship news, this woman revealed how her step-dad ruined her wedding minutes before she walked down the aisle.

This woman's first date revealed his criminal past and then asked her to take a pic for their wedding.

And this woman uninvited her parents from her wedding after learning a disturbing truth about their past.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Happy Hour#Lol#Betches
The US Sun

Who was John Stahl and what was his cause of death?

THE ENTERTAINMENT world suffered a tragic loss with the announcement of John Stahl's death. John achieved fame and public recognition for his roles across multiple television shows, he was 68 at the time of his passing. Who was John Stahl?. John Stahl was a Scottish actor from the Clackmannanshire area...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mother is praised for refusing to make her husband's side of the bed, buy him food or do his washing because he didn't put 'her' clothes away after doing the laundry - but critics warn 'passive aggressiveness' will ruin a relationship

A mother who filmed her 'petty' method of getting revenge on her husband has divided opinion after critics warned passive aggressive behavior can cause the breakdown of relationships. Posting under the handle @mumlifechoseme, Kelsi Burns, from Yokrshire, explained that she was left frustrated after her husband Matt refused to put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

This Woman Kicked Her Mother In Law Out Of Her Hospital Room She Repeatedly Told Her Husband To 'Go Home And Rest'

Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy