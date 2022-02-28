ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Can you imagine a world without human rights?

UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Without human rights, there's be no way to curb climate change, eradicate poverty, tackle racism, misogyny, homophobia or xenophobia. No way to protect the wellbeing and safety of children, young people, the elderly, disabled persons, refugees, or minorities. There can be no green...

media.un.org

AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
CBS News

Senator Graham warns Russia will "wind up in the dark" if it continues to carry out "atrocities against the Ukrainian people"

Senator Lindsey Graham has been one of the most persistent and public critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Congress. On Wednesday, Graham introduced a resolution calling for the Senate to support an International Criminal Court investigation into Putin and his alleged regimes, "crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others."
FOREIGN POLICY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Gazette

China's foreign minister says U.N. human rights chief can visit Xinjiang

(Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet can visit Xinjiang, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday, but China does not welcome any investigation based on the presumption of guilt. Bachelet has long sought access to the western Chinese region to investigate accusations of abuse against ethnic Uyghurs....
POLITICS
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
12 News

10 ways you can help the people of Ukraine right now

ARIZONA, USA — With the Russian invasion of Ukraine this week, many are wondering how to best help the people of Ukraine. Here are 10 organizations that are looking for support to help those in need. As tensions rise in eastern Ukraine, UNICEF is ramping up efforts to deliver...
ARIZONA STATE
Phys.org

Can the world meet global climate targets without coordinated global action?

Like many of its predecessors, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland concluded with bold promises on international climate action aimed at keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius, but few concrete plans to ensure that those promises will be kept. While it's not too late for the Paris Agreement's nearly 200 signatory nations to take concerted action to cap global warming at 2 C—if not 1.5 C—there is simply no guarantee that they will do so. If they fail, how much warming is the Earth likely to see in the 21st century and beyond?
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would lead to catastrophic consequences for the world. Putin reiterated that his aims were to...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union had barely announced sanctions on overseas Russian wealth when the oligarchs began to whine and protest. That meant the policy—enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine—was working as intended, to punish Russia’s elites for supporting President Vladimir Putin. By last weekend in Moscow, the Russian-state-television host Vladimir Solovyev raged on camera over what the sanctions would mean for him personally: loss of access to his two luxury homes in Lake Como, Italy, near the villa of George Clooney.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Observer view on Ukraine and western support

The world has watched in horror as Vladimir Putin has deployed the same tactics of indiscriminate slaughter of civilians in Ukraine as he did in Syria and Chechnya. The power of despots derives from their willingness to inflict unthinkable evil to bend the will of those they seek to dominate and Putin is no different. Ukrainians are locked into a mortal fight for their freedom and their liberty; the extraordinary bravery of its ordinary citizens should humble us all. Yesterday’s bellicose rhetoric from the Russian leader, including his threat to dismantle Ukraine’s statehood, offers no suggestion of compromise.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Incredibly reckless’: US Ambassador says world avoided catastrophe ‘by the grace of God’ after Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia plant

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday told the UN Security Council a “nuclear catastrophe” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station had only been averted “by the grace of God” and called the attack on the facility “incredibly reckless” and a “dangerous new escalation” in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.On Thursday, Russian forces began shelling the Zaporizhzhia facility — the largest nuclear power generating station in Europe — causing a fire to break out at one of the buildings at the six-reactor complex. Ukraine latest – live updatesNone of the facility’s VVR pressurised water reactors — which are...
POLITICS

