Never before have motorists been in safer hands. Modern technology has advanced car safety to such a degree, that accidents that would have been fatal two decades ago, will now result in a few bumps and bruises. Active driver assistance systems such as lane-keep assist, and forward collision avoidance have transformed the way our cars keep us safe, and with every big player trying to outsell its competitor, safety levels are as important as ever in selling their products. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives a yearly safety rating of most vehicles sold in the US, and manufacturers wear them as a badge of honor. This year Kia put up a stellar performance and continues its streak of offering some of the safest cars on American roads.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO