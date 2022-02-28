ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upadacitinib Reduces Extraintestinal Manifestations of Ulcerative Colitis: Study

By Damian McNamara, MA
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe selective Janus kinase (Jak) inhibitor upadacitinib resolved more extraintestinal manifestations (EIMs) of ulcerative colitis than placebo, according to an analysis of phase 3 study findings. The 45-mg induction dose of upadacitinib, for example, resolved more anemia, peripheral arthropathy, and axial arthropathy than placebo. The 15-mg and 30-mg maintenance...

