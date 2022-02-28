ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 cases in kids and babies remain high, report says

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wF33o_0eR7lDji00

While nationwide COVID-19 cases are falling, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics , cases among babies and children remain high.

“In January we had our highest month ever since the start of the pandemic in pediatrics. Luckily we’re starting to see a decline and we’re very happy about that,” said Dr. Christina Canody, BayCare Pediatric Service Line Medical Director.

Last month hospitals across the country were overwhelmed with kids being admitted for COVID-19.

“This peak was more than double of any other month we’ve seen during the entire pandemic in our hospitals,” said Canody.

More than 4.5 million child COVID-19 cases were reported since the beginning of January.

“Omicron has proven to be much more contagious, especially in younger children, and had more upper airway effects resulting in increased hospitalizations,” said Canody.

Doctors said they’ve seen more hospitalizations in one age group in particular.

“For the first time in January, almost 40% of our hospitalized children were under the age of five. So if you compare zero to four versus four to 18, that’s a very small age range to have 40% of the hospitalizations, so that’s why it makes it even more important that we get this vaccine available,” said Canody.

Children under five still can’t get vaccinated.

Doctors have seen kids hospitalized due to the effects caused by COVID-19.

“We were seeing a lot of cases of croup or upper respiratory infection where there was swelling in the upper airway and required monitoring and medication therapy which has been different with the other variants,” said Canody.

Locally pediatric hospitalizations are falling.

“We’re on track that our numbers are going to be less than half of what they were last month,” said Canody.

Health officials want people to know that although cases are starting to decline, omicron is still spreading— so they shouldn’t let their guards down.

While most COVID-19 cases in kids are mild, here’s when to take them to the hospital

  • difficulty creating or catching their breath
  • inability to keep any liquids down
  • inability to wake up
  • bluish lips

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents devastated after their young daughter, who wasn’t vaccinated against the virus, dies within 72 hours of testing COVID-positive

The unfortunate couple is left mourning the loss of their 7-year-old daughter, who died within 72 hours of testing positive for COVID-19. Both parents said said that their daughter had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, since she only recently became eligible and they were still considering it. The second-grader developed a severe neurological response to the coronavirus and tragically passed away on February 7. On the morning of Friday, she began feeling hot. The young girl immediately informed her parents, who checked her temperature and found it was 102.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

A 10-year-old girl died of covid after her teacher appointed her the ‘class nurse.’ Her parents want answers.

Teresa Sperry beamed with pride in September when she told her father about the job she’d been assigned by her fifth-grade teacher. Days earlier, the teacher had made Teresa the “class nurse,” putting the Virginia girl in charge of walking sick classmates to the nurse’s office, waiting for them to be treated and, at times, returning to the classroom to retrieve their backpacks if Hillpoint Elementary School officials sent them home, her father, Jeff Sperry, told The Washington Post.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Respiratory Infection#Omicron
TheDailyBeast

Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Doctors dismiss 24-year-old woman’s pain, ask her to lose weight – She actually had life-threatening illness

When the 24-year-old woman approached doctors with a list of painful symptoms, all of them brushed off her concerns. Turns out it was just the beginning of her life-threatening illness. Since 2019, the woman would frequently have urinary infections, bloating, and irregular periods which was “extremely painful.” But whenever she went to her doctors, they simply prescribed her antibiotics saying it was just menstrual stress.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
deseret.com

These COVID-19 symptoms are worrying doctors right now

The coronavirus pandemic is slowing down at the moment as coronavirus cases continue to drop across the world. However, doctors are still expressing concern over another type of COVID-19 symptoms — long COVID. What’s happening: COVID-19 survivors across the world are feeling long-term side effects from their coronavirus infection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Man died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin

The 62-year-old man reportedly died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin. As we all know by now, the drug has been at the center of attention during the pandemic. Some used it for COVID-19 treatment, even buying it at farm supply stores. The federal government says it’s not approved to treat the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending more than a month in hospital fighting for his life, 1-year-old toddler is back home with his family

Health officials said the 1-year-old boy is the first baby in the state to be placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19. ECMO removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back in the body, giving the heart and lungs a chance to heal, doctors said. The boy’s mother said that the decision to have her son be placed on ECMO was difficult. But, she also believes that the outcome for him could have been worse if he didn’t have the procedure.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modesto Bee

Pregnant woman who nearly died of COVID names baby after Texas doctor who treated her

A Texas woman who survived COVID-19, multiple seizures, a stroke and other health complications while pregnant named her newborn after a doctor who helped save her life. Diana Crouch, a 28-year-old from Kingwood, was celebrating her anniversary with her husband in Las Vegas in July when she developed a bad headache. Her physical condition worsened when they returned home, and she was later admitted to an emergency room with COVID-19, Good Morning America reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy