Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee addressed their absence from the screen while promoting the show’s return.The entertainment series returned to Channel 4 on Friday (18 February) for a brand new series.Fans rejoiced as they caught up with their favourite personalities from the show, including friends Jenny and Lee.Ahead of the episode, they wrote on their shared Instagram account: “It’s here. It’s Friday it’s Gogglebox. We’re back, sorry.”Alongside the caption, they posted a series of laugh-cry emojis.They fans replied by expressing their excitement to see them in action in the series, which showcases their stars’ reactions to the TV events...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO