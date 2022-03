PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council has killed a proposal to require hazard pay for workers in the city when there is a mask mandate in the city. The proposal from Councilor Victoria Pelletier would have required hazard pay of 1.5 times the minimum wage for work performed when a mask mandate was in place. It would have been retroactive to Feb. 7, 2022.

