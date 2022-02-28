ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Off the beaten track: from school straight to working on the national physical standards

By Laura Hiscott
Physics World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerdi Potgieter is a research scientist at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), UK. She has followed an unconventional route into physics, having left school at 16 to start an apprenticeship at NPL in 2015, and she is now a fully fledged scientist working in NPL’s mass team. In 2019 the Women’s...

Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

