Final Fantasy VI is widely regarded as one of the very best Final Fantasy games. Given how beloved it is, fans of the original were always going to be hesitant to embrace changes made in Square Enix's Pixel Remaster. However, the game makes a very strange omission right from the beginning, and it's unclear if it was a mistake, or a deliberate change. In the game's original opening, credits are shown as a trio of mechs are shown walking in the snow. However, the credits have now been removed, so players simply watch the same animation for two minutes!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO