Japan joins sanctions on Russian central bank, PM Kishida says after talking with Zelenskiy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 5 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is to join the international sanction on Russian central bank by limiting transactions, prime minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday after speaking with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by telephone.

Kishida also said Japan will put sanctions on Belarusian individuals and organisations including President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as limit exports given the country’s “evident involvement in the invasion” of Ukraine.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

