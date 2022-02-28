ShowBiz Minute: SAGs, Cox, US Box Office

Laverne Cox may have seen ‘Encanto’ twice but that didn’t stop her from calling it ‘Enchanto’ when talking to the film’s composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Laverne Cox had a bit of a verbal faux pas while hosting the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards. Thankfully, she didn’t talk about Bruno but she did slip up when trying to pronounce the hit Disney film Encanto. Instead, she called it “Enchanto” when talking to the film’s composer and Tony Award-winning artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Following the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Tom Holland film brought audiences to the theaters, as Uncharted topped the weekend box office. Deadline reports that Uncharted and Channing Tatum’s Dog, which claimed the number two spot, exceeded market expectations. “It’s the first time two movies have...
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night. In case you missed it, here are some of the most memorable moments of the night.
‘CODA’ Makes History With Two Wins
CODA took home the award for best film ensemble, becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the award. And the film’s Troy Kotsur also made history with his best supporting actor win. Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated and win a sole acting prize at the SAG Awards. He accepted the award with an emotional and comedic signed speech. “I’ve been...
Female directed Pixar movie "Turning Red" premieres in London; Helen Mirren shocked by SAG Life Achievement Award; Cate Blanchett to receive Film at Lincoln Center award. (Feb. 22)
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Slain cinematographer's husband angry Alec Baldwin deflects blame; Driver: Weinstein in LA area when actor says he raped her; Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz attend London screening of "The Batman." (Feb. 24)
Oscar-nominated 'MASH' actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84; Sean Penn in Ukraine to continue work on documentary; Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye. (25 Feb.)
"Dune" and "CODA" win big at Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Hollywood halts releases in Russia, including "The Batman"; Benedict Cumberbatch honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. (March 1)
Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57; ABBA's Ulvaeus splits with wife after 41 years; Coppola celebrates 50th anniversary of 'The Godfather." (Feb. 23)
Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies age 84; Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over her abuse allegations; Olivia Rodrigo is Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year. (March 3)
Documentary "Writing With Fire," by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, puts the spotlight on the women journalists working for Indian newspaper Khabar Lahariya. (March 4)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Batman had been out for less than 24-hours and already the KOLO 8 newsroom was buzzing about the latest vigilante thriller. “It’s everything you want in a Batman film.”. “I’m seeing it again tomorrow.”. This will likely be the conversation in offices and...
“Inside the Black Box” takes the audience into a safe space created for A-list actors who can speak about their experiences in the entertainment industry. You can watch “Inside the Black Box” right now on the streaming platform Crackle!. For more information visit: Watch Inside the Black...
Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
The buzzy sci-fi drama “After Yang” follows a couple (Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith) whose “techno-sapien” robot Yang (Justin H. Min) has malfunctioned, triggering feelings of loss as it acted as a brother for their daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja). The film debuts in limited theatrical release and on Showtime March 3. (March 3)
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion was on everyone's minds at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Stars wore pins of the Ukrainian flag on the red carpet and shared their prayers with the people of the nation. Brian Cox, however, dedicated much of his...
Film legend Charlie Chaplin was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. (March 4)
While interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda on E!’s SAG Awards 2022 red carpet, Laverne Cox asked the famed Broadway star about his original songs for Disney’s “Encanto” but mispronounced it as “Enchanto.”. “Congrats on ‘Enchanto,'” she began . “Girl, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it....
Before he became the real President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy starred in a popular comedy series called "Servant of the People" - playing a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president. (March 4)
