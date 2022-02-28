ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Significance of induced hybridized metallic and non-metallic nanoparticles in single-phase nano liquid flow between permeable disks by analyzing shape factor

By S. Bilal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current communication is designed by keeping in the mind high heat transfer capabilities of nanoliquids with the dispersion of diversified-natured nanoparticles in poorly conducting base liquids. Here, an amalgamation of metallic (Cu) and hybridization of metallic and non-metallic oxide (Cu-TiO2) nanoparticles to uplift thermophysical attributes of water is deliberated. The...

