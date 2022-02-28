ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Toll Bros. (TOL) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded Toll Bros. (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

Toll Brothers, PulteGroup stocks climb after BofA upgrades to Buy

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) +2.6% and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) +2.1% rise in premarket trading Monday after Bank of America analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded the homebuilders to Buy from Underperform. Rising interest rates are weighing on the space, "but valuations are now trading at the low-end of the historical range and spike in...
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
