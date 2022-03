HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Hempfield Area school board members are set to make a very important decision on the future of the district’s high school. From the outside, Hempfield Area High School looks like it has weathered the decades well but looks sometimes decieve. “When you go inside, you see the deficiencies that we have,” said school board member Jerry Radebaugh. According to a recent feasibility study, the building shows problems like structural deterioration, antiquated HVAC systems and classrooms that need help. “One of the main outcomes of the study is that our high school is not up to standard,” Radebaugh said. The study...

