Construction set for part of Natcher Parkway

Russia’s attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine has revived the fears of people across Europe who remember the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which killed at least 30 people and spewed radioactive fallout over much of the Northern Hemisphere
Former Vice President Mike Pence told some of the Republican Party's top donors on Friday night that the party cannot offer any support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, drawing a contrast with former President Trump, who called Putin "smart" and "savvy" during an interview last week. "There is no room...
Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine. In an interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends," Graham said he hopes someone in Russia will understand that...
An effort to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol was suspended Saturday after Ukraine said Russian forces violated a temporary cease-fire announced hours earlier. Russia and Ukraine said they had agreed to a temporary cease-fire early Saturday in the key port city, Mariupol, and smaller nearby city Volnovakha...
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled against the Biden administration's decision to exempt unaccompanied children from a Trump-era order that U.S. border agents have used to rapidly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants during the coronavirus pandemic. Granting a request made by Republican officials in Texas, District Court...
North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and Los Angeles are lifting some of their strictest COVID-19 prevention measures as officials in big cities around the U.S. push for a return to normalcy after two grueling years of the pandemic. New York City, which has long prided itself as...
