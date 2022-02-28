How Unihoms is Disrupting The Smart Home Industry

Smart home technology is a new and rapidly emerging trend in the UAE along with other parts of the world. The exciting features and reliability of smart homes are making it a top trend in the market...
As homebuilders look for alternative building solutions as the need for housing increases across the country, many are finding that bridging the gap between technology and homebuilding allows structures to be built in a matter of days instead of weeks. Other alternatives include using different materials, rather than the typical...
A home that welcomes you when the front door opens. A stove that cooks for you. Rosey from The Jetsons. These are the promises of smart home technology. But like the flying cars of that 1960s cartoon, they remain just that: promises.
Note: This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. There has been a significant increase in smart home devices in recent years. As a result, you can now use anything from a smart TV to a smart speaker, as well as smart light bulbs, smart refrigerators, smart dimmer switches, and more. Many manufacturers have taken advantage of this opportunity, thanks to the booming smart home gadget market. And, when there are so many smart devices available, it is quite difficult to choose only one brand. Don' worry! Tuya's smart home automation makes it easier.
The pro-install home automation company Crestron Home is adding circadian rhythm lighting to its high-end residential platform. This week the company announced its new full-color, tunable downlight LED light fixtures with circadian rhythm capabilities will be available in August. Smart lighting isn’t a new feature for home automation, but lighting that automatically adjusts throughout the day in tandem with the natural changes of the sun is taking it up a notch.
Tired of coming home to a freezing house after work? We've got a great deal on a simple solution that you won't want to miss. As a part of its massive ongoing Presidents Day sale, Best Buy is offering $80 off this bundle featuring Google's Nest smart thermostat and Nest Hub Max smart display so that you can easily control your home from just about anywhere. The sale only runs until tomorrow, Feb. 21, so be sure to get your order in before then.
If you're building a smart home around Google Assistant and you're looking for one (or multiple) smart home cameras to buy, you've got options. Google (who owns Nest) makes a number of its own smart home cameras that work really well with its other Nest smart speakers and Nest smart displays, as well as smart TVs running Google TV. Plus, there are numerous reputable third-party smart home cameras that also work with Google Assistant.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You want to feel safe when you’re at home. But as our homes get smarter, it can mean sacrificing some privacy with the devices we use. You should be weary of the internet of things. It describes devices connected that make things convenient, but they also bring security risks.
The many consumers who enjoy Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant at home undoubtedly would like access to the same virtual butlers in the car, too. For instance, in a pouring rainstorm, let’s say you make it to the haven of the car, only to realize that you didn’t lock the front door or turn off the kitchen light. It would be great if a simple voice command from the cockpit could fix the problem. Fortunately, that capability is rapidly becoming available.
What leaders can do to help companies thrive amid technological change. In just a quarter of a century, a dizzying number of technological changes have transformed companies and industries. Yet corporate leaders, especially those who are rather risk-averse, tend to fear the fundamental shifts that digital transformation proposes. They may be reluctant to move away from their legacy technology and operations -- and adopt whole new digital solutions. Or perhaps they may not want to be disruptive for the sake of "disruption," which never adds any real value to the enterprise.
Ask people what it means to travel sustainably, and you’ll get some vague, tepid answers. To most, sustainable tourism means staying closer to home; avoiding large franchise resorts (we won’t name names, but think the Costco of travel); and assuming a hotel isn’t going to wash your towels every day. Those answers aren’t wrong, per se, but sustainable tourism is far more nuanced. More and more properties are seeking out ways to lessen their burden on the environment and local people. Not just that, they’re looking for ways to enhance everything they influence. Luckily there’s a new global portfolio of forward-thinking lodges, resorts, and hotels that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership so you don’t have to do the legwork; it’s called Beyond Green.
More than 7 million U.S. households are unbanked, which means no one living in that household has a checking or savings account, according to an FDIC survey. Lacking a bank account can make qualifying for a home, small business or small-dollar loan difficult, leaving millions of Americans without access to funding.
What’s do Decentraland’s stylish “live” DJ parties (which even the Omicron virus couldn’t stop), Beeple’s $69 million NFT artwork, and the cryptocurrency hype that’s going on across the globe? The answer is - blockchain, an emerging technology that promises to change the world by making finance - and other things - more decentralized. However, the big question is how blockchain will bring this drastic change, and is this technology really worth the attention it's getting?
Comments / 0