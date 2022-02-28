How Unihoms is Disrupting The Smart Home Industry

Ask people what it means to travel sustainably, and you’ll get some vague, tepid answers. To most, sustainable tourism means staying closer to home; avoiding large franchise resorts (we won’t name names, but think the Costco of travel); and assuming a hotel isn’t going to wash your towels every day. Those answers aren’t wrong, per se, but sustainable tourism is far more nuanced. More and more properties are seeking out ways to lessen their burden on the environment and local people. Not just that, they’re looking for ways to enhance everything they influence. Luckily there’s a new global portfolio of forward-thinking lodges, resorts, and hotels that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership so you don’t have to do the legwork; it’s called Beyond Green.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO