ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Speed likely factor in single vehicle roll outside Tulum

By Tulum News
riviera-maya-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulum, Q.R. — The driver of a car that ended up on its roof was able to walk away from...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in San Jose

A man died early Saturday morning after his vehicle traveled into a center median and crashed head-on into a tree on an expressway in San Jose, police said. San Jose police officers responded at 5:38 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue. Police said the motorist was driving southbound on Almaden Expressway “at a high rate of speed” when the 2014 Infiniti sedan he was driving “left the roadway and traveled onto the center median of the expressway” before striking a tree, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
WHAS11

Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A single-vehicle accident has left a man dead in Shively, according to police. Fourth Division officers responded to the 700 block of 7th Street Road in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation suggests the man lost control of the vehicle, striking a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulum#Accident
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pensioner killed after being blown off feet as helicopter landed at hospital

An 87-year-old woman has died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital.Another woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with a broken pelvis after her car door was blown shut in the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.The force said a coastguard helicopter carrying a casualty from an earlier separate incident on Friday was landing at the helipad at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, at around 11.20am.Police said it is believed the “down draft” caused the 87-year-old, from the Plymouth area, to be blown over as she walked on a nearby footpath. It also blew the door...
ACCIDENTS
NBC12

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man in Richmond. On March 1, officers responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for the report of a vehicle that had left the roadway, crashed, and was on fire. The...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Citizens Voice

1 killed in single-vehicle Plymouth Twp. crash

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Plymouth Twp. on Monday morning, the Luzerne County coroner said. The person, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead following the crash along state Route 29 that was reported around 11:15 a.m. The incident was reported as a rollover crash with ejection.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
KEPR

Vehicle intentionally rolled into river in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND -- Police are investigating a crash after a vehicle rolled into the Yakima River in West Richland on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 7:20 AM at the Yakima River crossing near Van Giesen and S. 38th Avenue. Dive rescue was called to the scene of the crash...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KSLTV

Two killed in single-vehicle rollover in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Two people have died after a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 89 in Kane County. The incident happened at mile 10 around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a Jeep Compass was traveling westbound on S.R. 89 from Big Water towards Church Wells when the crash occurred.
KANE COUNTY, UT
L'Observateur

Speed Suspected Factor in Crash that Killed Raceland Woman

Lafourche Parish – On February 26, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Marcel Bentley of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed Bentley...
RACELAND, LA
Effingham Radio

Fatal Single Vehicle Accident In Jackson Township

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Effingham Police:. 1000th Road 1/3 mile north of 800th Avenue, Jackson Township. Feb. 20, 2022 at approximately 3:02 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – Gray 2004 Ford SES. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 40 year old John R. James of Watson.
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy