Watch now: NFL Combine guards to watch for Bears

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith James Daniels a free agent, it's possible...

The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
ChargerReport

NFL Combine: How to Watch, Prospect Schedule and More

NFL draft prospects will take the field Thursday, March 3 for the first time of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday featured interviews from general managers, head coaches and a portion of the draft prospects at the weeklong showcase. Players have been broken up into positional groupings in which workouts will...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
247Sports

WATCH: Jake Ferguson Speaks Ahead of NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson met with the media ahead of the 2022 NFL combine. Over the last four seasons, Ferguson caught 142 passes for 1,585 yards, and 12 touchdowns. As a senior, Ferguson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches) after recording 43 receptions for 417 yards and two scores.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Clown Russell Westbrook After Reggie Jackson Crossed Him Up So Bad That Russ Had To Trip Him To Stop Him: "Russ Was So Salty."

In yet another disappointing performance, the Los Angeles Lakers lost once again to the LA Clippers. This was the final game of the season series, and the Clippers were able to comfortably complete the season sweep of the Lakers. And one moment from the game has caught the attention of fans, as Westbrook took some unnecessary measures to stop Reggie Jackson.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Just Crowned a New Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had his first title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown, and it was against WWE Superstar Ricochet. As you'd expect from the talents in the ring, the offense was flying and people were hitting the grand at a frantic pace. At one point it appeared that Zayn had the match in hand, but Ricochet kicked out. Then they both needed up flying over the top rope and to the ground below, and when Ricochet got back in Zayn surprised him on the turnbuckle and knocked him out of the ring. Then the Jackass music hit.
WWE

