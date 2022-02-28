ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Winning Sunday

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

In their final home game of the regular season...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Williams played ''the right way' for Marquette

FLORA – Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach Steve Medford needed a brief moment to collect his emotions when the subject shifted to Explorers senior Owen Williams. “Owen is the epitome of what a Marquette player is and he’ll go down as one of the greats that I’ve had here,” Medford said Tuesday after Williams’ prep career and the Explorers’ season ended with a 41-33 defeat to the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes in a Flora Class 2A Sectional semifinal at Conley Gym. “He’s a good kid, just a really good kid.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Yardbarker

Pelicans' Zion Williamson reportedly cleared to progress to basketball activities

More than 10 months since his last game, Zion Williamson is finally making progress in his efforts to return to the court with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former No. 1 overall pick has been "cleared to progress in basketball activities" and is returning to New Orleans after rehabbing in Portland.
NBA
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Just Crowned a New Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had his first title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown, and it was against WWE Superstar Ricochet. As you'd expect from the talents in the ring, the offense was flying and people were hitting the grand at a frantic pace. At one point it appeared that Zayn had the match in hand, but Ricochet kicked out. Then they both needed up flying over the top rope and to the ground below, and when Ricochet got back in Zayn surprised him on the turnbuckle and knocked him out of the ring. Then the Jackass music hit.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy