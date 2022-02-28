FORECAST: Unseasonably cold to start the workweek

Lots of sunshine, but a bit on the chilly side today. We'll start out near 20° with wind chill values near 10°. This afternoon we should warm into the low- to mid-30s with plenty of sunshine. Our wind shifts from the north to the south as well, and that will help facilitate a warmup during the overnight hours into Sunday. Winds will be on the strong side Sunday morning, 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 or 40 possible. Temperatures should get into the mid-50s. 60s are possible on Monday before another round of winter weather looks to arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Comments / 0