Environment

FORECAST: Unseasonably cold to start the workweek

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney tracked some unseasonable cold weather to...

www.wfsb.com

KOMO News

Thursday forecast: Flurries to start the day

SEATTLE — Western Washington has had temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal starting Tuesday night and now record cold low temperatures have been hit early Wednesday morning. If you love to see snow around the lowlands there is a recipe being made starting late tonight. The latest...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
NBC4 Columbus

Flurries clear by afternoon, then a cold start to the weekend

After another wet Thursday, rain and a wintry mix continued into the early morning hours of Friday. Those showers will clear up for the most part by daybreak, then afterward, we’ll just see some light flurries and light isolated snow showers that will clear by early afternoon. On the...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Meteorologist
MyWabashValley.com

Cold start to the weekend

Colder than yesterday. High of 31 and low of 15 today. No snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a south wind. Temps are cold. Water vapor satellite has a front moving in from the NW. Satellite has more clouds NW of here but moving this way. Radar is all clear. Clouds move in overnight but sunny later Saturday. Rain to start next week and another storm later next week. Tonight Partly cloudy and 16. Tomorrow, sunny and 24. Warmer on Sunday and early next week with rain and then snow later next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KAAL-TV

Cold Start Wednesday

Temperatures are going to be cooling off a lot starting after the snow chances wrap up late tonight. We continue to cool off overnight as clouds break up and we lose radiation. Air temperatures are sub-zero leaving work Monday morning and wind chills are flirting with 20 below as wind speeds don't start to calm down until later in the day Wednesday.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KSNB Local4

Friday Forecast: Another cold start...but then a warming trend begins

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday evening may see a few flurries or very light snow showers...but as high pressure begins to build into Central Nebraska, look for decreasing cloudiness across the region and one more night of very cold temperatures. Friday morning readings are expected to drop below-zero once again...but winds should be fairly light so while wind chill or “feels like” temperatures will certainly be cold...they should stay well-short of advisory criteria.
Newswatch 16

Enjoying the unseasonably warm weather

LEWISBURG, Pa. — On Monday, the playground was packed at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park. People here say they are ready for spring. "It's just great to be outside. It's finally warm enough. We're not shivering. The sun is out. No one is sick. It's awesome," said Ashley Lutze, who was spending this Presidents Day with her children.
LEWISBURG, PA
WETM

A quiet start to the workweek with above average temperatures

It is a quiet start to the workweek with above average temperatures today. Highs reach into the low 50s today with mostly sunny conditions. We stay dry through tonight with some variable clouds moving through overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 30s. Active weather returns for Tuesday. Clouds increase Tuesday morning and rain showers move in. The rain becomes more widespread during the afternoon. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible during the afternoon and early evening. All of this rain is associated with an area of low pressure moving through. Rain showers linger overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. Dry weather for the rest of Wednesday as that cold front exits. Stubborn clouds do hold for the rest of Wednesday though.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Cold Start to the Weekend Following Winter Storm

Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though the cold remains after a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday as blowing snow could potentially make for dangerous travel conditions. Snow intensity and associated impacts will decrease as the morning hours near, but the cold temperatures will remain, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
newsnet5

FORECAST: Rain Winding Down, Cold Air Pouring In

CLEVELAND — Flood Watches have ended but Flood Warnings continue for the Killbuck Creek in Wayne/Holmes counties, Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station, Stillwater Creek in Uhrichsville & Muskingum River in Coshocton. Widespread rain is not expected tonight but a few showers are possible tonight with rain tapering off overnight.
COSHOCTON, OH
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine and cold temps for Saturday

Lots of sunshine, but a bit on the chilly side today. We'll start out near 20° with wind chill values near 10°. This afternoon we should warm into the low- to mid-30s with plenty of sunshine. Our wind shifts from the north to the south as well, and that will help facilitate a warmup during the overnight hours into Sunday. Winds will be on the strong side Sunday morning, 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 or 40 possible. Temperatures should get into the mid-50s. 60s are possible on Monday before another round of winter weather looks to arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
WAFB

Staying warm, muggy before cold front arrives end of workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winds will subside this evening and the region will go to mostly cloudy to cloudy skies later tonight. The warm, muggy Gulf air mass in place will promote fog development for Wednesday morning with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 60°s for the Red Stick. A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of the WAFB viewing area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTAJ

We will have a chilly start to the workweek

Monday will be a chilly day despite more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the 30s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Monday night with lows mostly in the 20s. Some of the colder spots will drop into the teens. This chilly air will move in and move...
