I am standing alone atop the massive pyramid of Caana. From the nearly 140-foot summit, I feel like a bird soaring above an endless sea of dense jungle canopy. Scattered below me are the remains of Caracol, the most extensive Maya site in Belize. If I were visiting Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Machu Picchu in Peru, or the world-renowned Mayan city of Tikal 47 miles southeast in neighboring Guatemala, I’d be navigating selfie sticks and tour groups. But even on the busiest of days, it’s possible to find solitude in a slice of Caracol’s 30-square-mile complex. And since the pandemic, it’s not uncommon to have the entire archeological site yourself like my guide and I do today with the exception a few howler monkeys hidden in the treetops.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO