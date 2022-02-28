ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania liquor panel ends sale of Russian-made products

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The panel that regulates the sale of alcohol in Pennsylvania has ordered the removal of Russian-made products to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board took the action Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The board’s action comes as some other U.S. states have made similar moves, and bars and liquor stores have pulled Russian vodka off their shelves and promoted Ukrainian brands instead.

“Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do,” said chairman Tim Holden in a statement.

Pennsylvania ’s board instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products. In addition, Russian-made special order products will no longer be available.

The order has limited impact because only two affected products — Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas — are stocked in Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, the board said. It also said about a half-dozen special order brands come from Russia.

Although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed names, it will not restrict the sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, the panel said.

While regulating the distribution of alcoholic beverages in Pennsylvania, the board said it operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers and handlers.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice bans sale of Russian liquor in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 28, 2022, Governor Justice signed an executive order banning the purchase and sale of all Russian producer liquor until further notice. West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka. According to the Governor, the WV Alcohol Beverage […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Holden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Food Drink#Ap#Ukrainian#Fine Wine Good Spirits#Russian Standard#Ustianochka
Vice

Russian Spy Caught in Poland at Ukraine Border, Authorities Say

PRZEMYŚL, Poland — Polish authorities said they arrested a Russian spy near a border crossing with Ukraine in the same area that has already seen thousands of refugees fleeing the war. According to an official statement released from the Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego (ABW), a federal agency tasked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

787K+
Followers
399K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy