Medicinova (MNOV) Announces MN-166 Identified as Potential Beneficial Pharmacotherapy for Treatment of Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy in Global Spine Journal

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO