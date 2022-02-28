ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicinova (MNOV) Announces MN-166 Identified as Potential Beneficial Pharmacotherapy for Treatment of Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy in Global Spine Journal

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MN-166 (ibudilast) was discussed as a potential beneficial pharmacological agent...

