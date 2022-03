Galaxy Digital Announces the Appointment of Jane Dietze to Board of Directors. NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or "the Company"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced the appointment of Jane Dietze to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Dietze is the Chief Investment Officer and Vice President of Brown University.

