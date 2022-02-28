ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living with SMA, Heather and Halsey are Positively Fort Wayne

By Pat Hoffmann
 5 days ago

Halsey Blocher was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy when she was just over a year old. In 1999, that diagnosis meant she would likely live only a few years. In part one of a special two-part Positively Fort Wayne series, Pat Hoffmann takes you inside the journey of a young mother hearing that news and how she responded. It’s an inspiring story of faith, love, and courage. It comes on Rare Disease Day , which is celebrated each year on February 28th. The day is meant to raise awareness and generate change for the 300 million people worldwide living with a rare disease. Heather and Halsey share their story to encourage others to be courageous in the face of their trials knowing something good comes from all situations.

3/4 Peter Franklin Jewelers "Gem of the Night"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Aidan Lambert (4A), Concordia’s Ajani Washington (3A), Central Noble’s Connor Essegian (2A), and Antwerp’s Carson Altimus (Ohio) took home Peter Franklin Jeweler “Gem of the Night” honors on the final Highlight Zone show of the season!
Crews battle big house fire in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters were called to a big house fire off Union Chapel Road in northwest Allen County Thursday night. Neighbors said the giant plume of smoke could be seen blocks away. The call came in around 7 p.m for a home in the 12900-block of Passerine Boulevard. That’s in the Eagle […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
