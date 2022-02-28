ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cigna Corp. (CI) approves aggregate increase of $6 billion in incremental share repurchase authorization

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today announced a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Under Armour authorizes $500 million share repurchase program

Under Armour Inc. UA, +3.54% UAA, +3.80% has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program, effective immediately. Repurchases may be made over the next two years. "With top-line trends improving, margins generally moving higher (near-term supply chain noise notwithstanding), ongoing balance sheet deleveraging, and now a buyback program, the company has EPS drivers up-and- down the P&L," wrote Wedbush in a note. "We remain very bullish on the shares, as we believe that demand is inflecting positively (putting the company in the early stages of a multi-year turnaround), and we believe the sell-off on Q4 EPS was unjustified (overly focused on near-term, transitory margin headwinds)." Wedbush rates Under Armour shares outperform with a $33 price target. Under Armour reported earnings that beat expectations earlier this month. Under Armour stock is down 4.6% in Thursday premarket trading and has fallen nearly 28% over the past year. The S&P 500 index.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Evercore (EVR) Announces $1.4B Share Repurchase Program

Evercore EVR announced that its board of directors approved share repurchases of up to the lesser of $1.4 billion or 10 million shares of Evercore’s Class A common stock and/or Evercore LP Units. The authorization underlines Evercore’s ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and aligns with its capital return objectives....
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Cigna expands share repurchase program and capital deployment

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced a series of capital deployment priorities for enhancing shareholder value and delivering long-term growth. It expects to generate $12B+ of deployable capital in 2022, including $5.4B in after-tax proceeds from the earlier announced sale of its international life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries. With...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Hartford Business

Cigna commits over $7B for share repurchase in ‘22

Cigna announced Monday that it plans to repurchase over $7 billion of its own stock this year. In a statement, the Bloomfield-based insurer and health care services conglomerate said it will increase its share purchase authorization by $6 billion, bringing total capacity to $10 billion. The company will commit “in excess of $7 billion” to stock buybacks this year alone, citing the “attractive valuation of Cigna’s equity.”
BLOOMFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigna Corporation#Share Repurchase#Authorization#Stock#Cigna Corp#Ci#Streetinsider Com Premium
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

AMD launches $8B in share repurchase authorization

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) trades 1.3% higher after hours on board approving a new $8B share repurchase program which is in addition to the $4B share repurchase program announced in May 2021. Under the prior program, the company has repurchased ~$3B of shares. YTD, the stock has lost 23.7%; current repurchase program...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Epsilon Energy initiates quarterly dividend of $0.0625/share and authorized a one-year share repurchase program

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) declares $0.0625/share quarterly dividend. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 8; ex-div March 7. With the initiation of a cash dividend, Epsilon intends to pay regular quarterly dividends, with future dividend payments subject to quarterly review and approval by its board. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2022 is $0.25 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy