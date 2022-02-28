ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) to Positive, 'Strong Growth and Reasonable Valuation'

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril upgraded Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Susquehanna Upgrades This Freight Transportation Company

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target of $69 (28% upside), up from $62. Majors states that there is an attractive risk/reward in buying truckload names "already priced for a deep freight recession." The analyst notes intermodal...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Susquehanna Bumps Up Schneider National Price Target By 10%

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target to $32 (an upside of 19.5%), from $29. Majors noted there is an attractive risk/reward in buying truckload names "already priced for a deep freight recession." Intermodal is in one of...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Texas Instruments Stock: Strong Dividend Growth, Showing Better Valuation

Texas Instruments (TXN) has been falling along with the rest of the tech space. Despite being an older mature company with a wide moat, it has still been susceptible. The stock is off 15.5% from its 52-week high as typing this. I believe this is opening up an opportunity for a long-term dividend growth investor. TXN continues to deliver in the dividend growth department thanks to its strong earnings growth that has supported these shareholder-friendly actions. That's one place that hasn't been dipping, even if the stock price has.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

PayPal's leadership in the fintech industry will help it rebound from its recent woes. Chegg's competitive edge and addressable opportunity signal a bright future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Coinbase: A Strong Buy On Growth And Valuation

Cryptocurrency market conditions softened in Q4’21. With major cryptocurrencies correcting in the fourth quarter, shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) went through a large decline in pricing as well. However, the marketplace attracted a record amount of users in Q4’21 and benefited from a surge in trading. As cryptocurrency prices swing back, Coinbase Global has considerable potential for a valuation rebound!
STOCKS
Benzinga

Energy Fuels in Strong Position as Uranium Outlook Promising

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Uranium is one of the few commodities to register two solid years of gains amid a global pandemic. Nuclear continues to account for 20% of total electricity in the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Lower Price Target On C3.AI After Earnings: Here's Why

Artificial intelligence software company C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) reported quarterly results and guidance on Thursday. Here’s the reaction from analysts. The C3.AI Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh issued an Underperform rating and price target of $31. JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating and lowered the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into Philip Morris International Inc's Recent Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has fallen 11.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.61 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Arlo Technologies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Tilray and Hexo upgraded at Canaccord Genuity after new partnership

In the wake of the new strategic alliance formed by Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), Canaccord Genuity raised its recommendations on the two Canadian licensed producers on Friday, citing the recent decline in the company shares. Per the terms of the agreement announced yesterday, Tilray (TLRY) will acquire more than...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Harmony Biosciences: Strong Growth At A Reasonable Price

Harmony Biosciences is priced for limited growth past 2022 despite Wall Street projections of high growth rates through 2024. Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) is a minor pharmaceutical company ($2 billion equity capitalization) with a new medicine approved for rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its main product, WAKIX is a safe, revolutionary medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The drug has been well received by doctors and patients alike with very powerful growth in prescription writing during 2020-21. Harmony has a conservative balance sheet with more cash and current assets than total liabilities. Management has stated it is looking for small complementary drug development asset buys, putting future free cash flow generation to work. The idea is this reinvestment effort will diversify sales and continue company growth several years down the road.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 275-point drop led by losses in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 274 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $3.97, or 2.7%, while those of Goldman Sachs are down $9.17, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 87-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble (PG) Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.0 versus the current price of Equitrans Midstream at $6.705, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Independence Contract

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Independence Contract will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.30. Independence Contract bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Terns Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Terns Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.63. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

