Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Said to Consider Sale - Bloomberg (Earlier)

(Bloomberg) — Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank...
Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist thinks current geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe and the current macroeconomic backdrop may not be a bad thing for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Mike McGlone says on Twitter that the current macroeconomic environment including rising inflation and asset prices may keep the values of...
The latest Beige Book was positive. Economic activity has expanded at a modest to moderate pace since mid-January. Many Districts reported that the surge in COVID-19 cases temporarily disrupted business activity as firms faced heighted absenteeism. Some Districts attributed a temporary weakening in demand in the hospitality sector to the rise in cases. Severe winter weather was also cited as disrupting activity. As a result, consumer spending was generally weaker than in the prior report. Reports on auto sales were mixed. Manufacturing activity continued to grow at a modest pace. All Districts noted that supply chain issues and low inventories continued to restrain growth, particularly in the construction sector. Reports from banking contacts indicated some weakening of financial conditions, although loan demand was generally unchanged. Demand for residential real estate was generally strong, although many Districts reported no change in home sales due to seasonal trends and low inventories. Agriculture reports were somewhat mixed, as some Districts experienced difficult growing conditions while others benefited from higher crop prices. Reports on the energy sector indicated modest growth. Among reporting Districts, the overall economic outlook over the next six months remained stable and generally optimistic, although reports highlighted an elevated degree of uncertainty.
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, 86 percent of workers at the lower Manhattan store voted to join the RWDSU.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalRetail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week AheadTarget Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum WagesAmazon Tussles With Labor Groups Ahead of Twin Unionization VotesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
Bloomberg Intelligence says that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could aid in driving up the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In the March edition of Crypto Outlook, the research arm of media giant Bloomberg says that the energy price hikes caused by the current geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe could help Bitcoin evolve as a new asset class.
Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist thinks that investors who can overcome their fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) and buy into Bitcoin (BTC) now might reap major rewards in the future. In a new interview, analyst Mike McGlone discusses how current geopolitical events are impacting the commodity markets, including Russia’s ongoing...
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the Biden administration’s economic agenda will not only expand the productive capacity of the U.S. economy, but can propel faster growth by reducing economic and racial disparities. In remarks to a Stanford University economics conference, Yellen...
Comments / 0