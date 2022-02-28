ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Said to Consider Sale - Bloomberg (Earlier)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is exploring strategic alternatives...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Chicago Business

Former Sears landlord Seritage is said to consider a sale

(Bloomberg) — Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Not Bad, All Things Considered (Technically Speaking For 3/3)

The latest Beige Book was positive. Economic activity has expanded at a modest to moderate pace since mid-January. Many Districts reported that the surge in COVID-19 cases temporarily disrupted business activity as firms faced heighted absenteeism. Some Districts attributed a temporary weakening in demand in the hospitality sector to the rise in cases. Severe winter weather was also cited as disrupting activity. As a result, consumer spending was generally weaker than in the prior report. Reports on auto sales were mixed. Manufacturing activity continued to grow at a modest pace. All Districts noted that supply chain issues and low inventories continued to restrain growth, particularly in the construction sector. Reports from banking contacts indicated some weakening of financial conditions, although loan demand was generally unchanged. Demand for residential real estate was generally strong, although many Districts reported no change in home sales due to seasonal trends and low inventories. Agriculture reports were somewhat mixed, as some Districts experienced difficult growing conditions while others benefited from higher crop prices. Reports on the energy sector indicated modest growth. Among reporting Districts, the overall economic outlook over the next six months remained stable and generally optimistic, although reports highlighted an elevated degree of uncertainty.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srg#Streetinsider Com Premium
Sourcing Journal

REI’s SoHo Store Workers Vote to Unionize

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, 86 percent of workers at the lower Manhattan store voted to join the RWDSU. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week AheadTarget Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum WagesAmazon Tussles With Labor Groups Ahead of Twin Unionization VotesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Russia Invasion Could Boost Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Stablecoins, According to Bloomberg Intelligence

Bloomberg Intelligence says that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could aid in driving up the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In the March edition of Crypto Outlook, the research arm of media giant Bloomberg says that the energy price hikes caused by the current geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe could help Bitcoin evolve as a new asset class.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market

Comments / 0

Community Policy