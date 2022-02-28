UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Double Upgrades American Axle (AXL) to Overweight

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has been on a bumpy ride in recent years, but the picture is showing signs of getting better. In the automotive supply space, one company that investors should not overlook is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL). Although the past few years have been rather rocky for the enterprise, the fact of the matter is that the firm generates a significant amount of cash flow at the current moment. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business are trading at incredibly low levels, and it is a difficult prospect to ignore. Certain risks definitely exist regarding this business. But so long as financial performance remains robust on the bottom line, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings should make for a compelling opportunity for value-oriented investors.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO