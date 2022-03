A — fter contracting in 2020, Hong Kong’s economy revived with a 6.4% rise in 2021 on an uptick in exports and domestic consumption. But strict curbs brought on by the city’s zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19 impacted the benchmark Hang Seng index, which declined 16% in the past 12 months. Under such mixed circumstances, the combined wealth of the city’s 50 richest dipped slightly at $328 billion from $331 billion last year. More than half of the listees saw their wealth increase, led by the top three.

