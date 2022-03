I’m hopelessly fond of birthdays. My mum put a lot of effort into them when I was younger (she did a scavenger hunt for my 10th and I still have the clue cards). However, Covid-19 changed the way we celebrate birthdays. Not being able to celebrate with family and friends was a real anticlimax for those reaching milestone ages. Imagine turning 18 and not being able to toast it with your mates in an overcrowded club with cheap shots.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO