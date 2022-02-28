ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectroscopic signatures of time-reversal symmetry breaking superconductivity

By Nicholas R. Poniatowski
Cover picture for the articleThe collective mode spectrum of a symmetry-breaking state, such as a superconductor, provides crucial insight into the nature of the order parameter. In this work, we study two collective modes which are unique to unconventional superconductors that spontaneously break time reversal symmetry. We show that these modes are coherent and underdamped...

Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploring spectroscopic X-ray nano-imaging with Zernike phase contrast enhancement

Spectroscopic full-field transmission X-ray microscopy (TXM-XANES), which offers electrochemical imaging with a spatial resolution of tens of nanometers, is an extensively used unique technique in battery research. However, absorption-based bright-field imaging has poor detection sensitivity for nanoscale applications. Here, to improve the sensitivity, we explored spectroscopic X-ray nano imaging with Zernike phase contrast (ZPC-XANES). A pinhole-type Zernike phase plate, which was optimized for high-contrast images with minimal artifacts, was used in this study. When the absorption is weak, the Zernike phase contrast improves the signal-to-noise ratio and the contrast of images at all energies, which induces the enhancement of the absorption edge step. We estimated that the absorption of the samples should be higher than 2.2% for reliable spectroscopic nano-imaging based on XANES spectroscopy analysis of a custom-made copper wedge sample. We also determined that there is a slight absorption peak shift and sharpening in a small absorption sample due to the inflection point of the refractive index at the absorption edge. Nevertheless, in the case of sub-micron sized cathode materials, we believe that better contrast and higher resolution spectroscopic images can be obtained using ZPC-XANES.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Casimir forces out of thermal equilibrium near a superconducting transition

We present a comprehensive analysis of the out-of-equilibrium Casimir pressure between two high-\(T_c\) superconducting plates, each kept at a different temperature. Two interaction regimes can be distinguished. While the zero-point energy dominates in the near field, thermal effects become important at large interplate separations causing a drop in the force's magnitude compared with the usual thermal-equilibrium case. Our detailed calculations highlight the competing role played by propagating and evanescent modes. Moreover, as one of the plates undergoes the superconducting transition, we predict an abrupt change in the force for any plate distance, which has not been previously observed in other systems. The sensitivity of the dielectric function of the high-\(T_c\) superconductors makes them ideal systems for a possible direct measurement of the out-of-equilibrium Casimir pressure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Out-of-equilibrium phonons in gated superconducting switches

Recent experiments have suggested that superconductivity in metallic nanowires can be suppressed by the application of modest gate voltages. The source of this gate action has been debated and either attributed to an electric-field effect or to small leakage currents. Here we show that the suppression of superconductivity in titanium nitride nanowires on silicon substrates does not depend on the presence or absence of an electric field at the nanowire, but requires a current of high-energy electrons. The suppression is most efficient when electrons are injected into the nanowire, but similar results are obtained when electrons are passed between two remote electrodes. This is explained by the decay of high-energy electrons into phonons, which propagate through the substrate and affect superconductivity in the nanowire by generating quasiparticles. By studying the switching probability distribution of the nanowire, we also show that high-energy electron emission leads to a much broader phonon energy distribution compared with the case where superconductivity is suppressed by Joule heating near the nanowire.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Isospin order in superconducting magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene

The discovery of magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene unlocks various properties of the superconducting phase, such as violation of the Pauli limit and re-entrant superconductivity at large in-plane magnetic fields1,2,3. Here we integrate magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene into a double-layer structure to study the superconducting phase. Using proximity screening from the adjacent metallic layer, we examine the stability of superconductivity and demonstrate that Coulomb repulsion competes with the mechanism underlying Cooper pairing. Furthermore, we use a combination of transport and thermodynamic measurements to probe the ground-state order4,5,6, which points towards a spin-polarized and valley-unpolarized configuration at half moirÃ© filling and for the Fermi surface at doping levels close to that point. Our findings provide important constraints for theoretical models aiming to understand the nature of superconductivity. A possible scenario is that electron"“phonon coupling stabilizes a superconducting phase with a spin-triplet, valley-singlet order parameter7,8,9,10,11,12,13.
CHEMISTRY
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers map mysterious element in space

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has provided an important clue to the origin of the element ytterbium in the Milky Way, by showing that the element largely originates from supernova explosions. The groundbreaking research also provides new opportunities for studying the evolution of our galaxy. The study has been accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Coupled electronic and magnetic excitations in the cuprates and their role in the superconducting transition

The formation of Cooper pairs, a bound state of two electrons of opposite spin and momenta by exchange of a phonon, is a defining feature of conventional superconductivity. In the cuprate high temperature superconductors, even though the superconducting state also consists of Cooper pairs, the pairing mechanism remains intensely debated. Here, we investigate superconducting pairing in the Bi2Sr2CaCu2O8+Î´ (Bi2212) cuprate by employing spectral functions obtained from angle-resolved photoemission as input to the Bethe-Salpeter equation. Assuming Cooper pairing is driven by spin fluctuations, we construct the spin-fluctuation-mediated pairing interaction and use it to compute the eigenfunctions and eigenvalues of the Bethe-Salpeter equation for multiple Bi2212 samples. The leading d-wave eigenvalue increases as the temperature is decreased toward Tc, reaching a value of approximately 1 at the Tc corresponding to each doping value. This suggests that spin fluctuations can approximately account for Tc and mediate pairing in the cuprate superconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Charge transfer induced symmetry breaking in GaN/BiSe topological heterostructure device

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 12 (2022) Cite this article. In topological insulators (TI) for surface electron transport, dissipationless surface states are required and are activated by symmetry breaking usually by reducing thickness of the film. Substrates play an important role in modulating the surface properties by modifying the surface electronic and mechanical properties. In the present work, we have studied the n-GaN/p-Bi2Se3 topological heterojunction for the topological surface states and analyzed by Raman and ultrafast transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy probed in visible and NIR regions. Raman spectrum clearly shows the electron-phonon interaction at the surface by appearance of surface phonon modes (SPM) in heterojunction. TA spectroscopy is performed on Glass/Bi2Se3 and n-GaN/Bi2Se3 heterojunction to identify surface states, energy levels, charge transfer and carrier relaxation processes. Electrical measurements under dark and illuminated conditions were performed for deeper understanding of the interface states and their effect on electrical and optical performance. The study provides complete understanding of n-GaN/TI-based interfaces by spectroscopic and electrical measurements for their application in next-generation electronic and optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hyperbolic shear polaritons in low-symmetry crystals

The lattice symmetry of a crystal is one of the most important factors in determining its physical properties. Particularly, low-symmetry crystals offer powerful opportunities to control light propagation, polarization and phase1,2,3,4. Materials featuring extreme optical anisotropy can support a hyperbolic response, enabling coupled light"“matter interactions, also known as polaritons, with highly directional propagation and compression of light to deeply sub-wavelength scales5. Here we show that monoclinic crystals can support hyperbolic shear polaritons, a new polariton class arising in the mid-infrared to far-infrared due to shear phenomena in the dielectric response. This feature emerges in materials in which the dielectric tensor cannot be diagonalized, that is, in low-symmetry monoclinic and triclinic crystals in which several oscillators with non-orthogonal relative orientations contribute to the optical response6,7. Hyperbolic shear polaritons complement previous observations of hyperbolic phonon polaritons in orthorhombic1,3,4 and hexagonal8,9 crystal systems, unveiling new features, such as the continuous evolution of their propagation direction with frequency, tilted wavefronts and asymmetric responses. The interplay between diagonal loss and off-diagonal shear phenomena in the dielectric response of these materials has implications for new forms of non-Hermitian and topological photonic states. We anticipate that our results will motivate new directions for polariton physics in low-symmetry materials, which include geological minerals10, many common oxides11 and organic crystals12, greatly expanding the material base and extending design opportunities for compact photonic devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Comparative treatments of a green tattoo ink with Ruby, Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode

The tattoos removal has become an issue upon spread of the tattooing practice worldwide and hindsight regrets. Lasers are typically used for the purpose, though some colours such as green are considered "recalcitrant" to the treatment. In the current investigation, we aim at determining the efficacy of removal of a green ink water dispersion, using 5 laser treatments: Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode and Ruby nanosecond laser, keeping the total irradiated energy constant. The UV"“Vis spectroscopy of the treated samples indicate that Nd:YAG picosecond laser is most effective, and the Ruby nanosecond laser is the least efficient. Fragment compounds generated from the pigment and siloxanes are common to all treatments, whereas hydrocarbon emerge by a larger amount upon Nd:YAG nanosecond treatment. Fibres are formed upon picosecond treatments and when operating in array mode, and lamellae are achieved by Ruby nanosecond laser treatment. Residual particles suspensions are very heterogeneous upon nanosecond treatments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aluminous hydrous magnesium silicate as a lower-mantle hydrogen reservoir: a role as an agent for material transport

The potential for storage of a large quantity of water/hydrogen in the lower mantle has important implications for the dynamics and evolution of the Earth. A dense hydrous magnesium silicate called phase DÂ is a potential candidateÂ for such a hydrogen reservoir. Its MgO"“SiO2"“H2O form has been believed to be stable at lower-mantle pressures but only in low-temperature regimes such as subducting slabs because of decomposition below mantle geotherm. Meanwhile, the presence of Al was reported to be a key to enhancing the thermal stabilityÂ of phase D; however, the detailed Al-incorporation effect on its stability remains unclear. Here we report on Al-bearing phase D (Al-phase D) synthesized from a bridgmanite composition, with Al content expected in bridgmanite formed from a representative mantle composition, under over-saturation of water. We find that the incorporation of Al, despite smaller amounts, into phase D increases its hydrogen content and moreover extends its stability field not only to higher temperatures but also presumably to higher pressures. This leads to that Al-phase D can be one of the most potential reservoirs for a large quantity of hydrogen in the lower mantle. Further, Al-phase D formed by reaction between bridgmanite and water could play an important role in material transport in the lower mantle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE

