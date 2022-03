If you’ve ever found yourself facepalming or scratching your head in a Star Wars movie, it was probably at one of these moments. Star Wars is a franchise with wild ups and downs. After the original trilogy came out, the franchise was hailed as an impact moment on cinema as a whole and looked to as iconic by those who grew up watching the films. Since then, the franchise has been anything but consistent with the creator himself, George Lucas, going back to even his original work to insert changes that received a mixed reception from fans. While there are parts of both the prequel and sequel trilogy that many people love, their reception was undeniably more mixed than the original trilogy’s.

