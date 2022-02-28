ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, KS

Two Tabor College students killed in Sunday accident

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago

HILLSBORO, Kan. — Two Tabor College students were killed and a third was injured Sunday morning...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kansas teen hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Equinox driven by Jaquin Smith, 15, Tampa, Kan., was westbound on 330th Road. The SUV ran the stop sign at Kansas 15 and struck a southbound...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Lawmakers react after shooting at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY —State and national leaders issued statements Friday after a student at Olathe East High School shot and wounded the school resource officer and a school administrator. Just after 10:30 a.m, police and emergency crews responded to report of a shooting at the school at 127th Street and...
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Pipe bombs, tracker found at scene of Kansas murder-suicide

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Investigators found pipe bombs and a GPS tracking device in a car outside a Lenexa home where police say a gunman killed his ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating, then himself. Television station WDAF reports that investigators also found a so-called ghost gun and...
LENEXA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, KS
Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 suspects arrested in Kansas homicide investigation

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

3 Kansas women hospitalized after van overturns in ditch

PRATT COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Pratt County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ram Pro Master City Cargo Van driven by Marcela A Garcia, 33, Cimarron, was eastbound on U.S. 54 just west of of Northwest 40th Avenue. The driver lost control while passing a semi.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

2 adults, child found dead after fire at Kansas home

GREELEY, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating after two adults and a child were found dead in house fire in eastern Kansas. Anderson County Sheriff Veron Valentine said the fire was reported early Wednesday in Greeley. Valentine said the home was engulfed in flames when volunteer firefighters arrived.
GREELEY, KS
Hutch Post

2 hospitalized after crash with fire dept. vehicle in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in McPherson. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 McPherson Fire Department Ford F250 driven by 38-year-old Timothy John Wyssmann of McPherson was northbound on Main Street at National Avenue running lights and sirens to a call.
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tabor College#Wesley Medical Center
Hutch Post

HFD works structure fire Friday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 600 Block of West 7th around 7:40 a.m. for a structure fire. Arriving crews found a single story residence with smoke showing from the windows. Crews started working the fire but were met with heavy hoarding conditions. Crews eventually...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Search continues for Kan. felon who stole car with baby inside

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an auto theft with a baby in the vehicle are asking for help to locate 51-year-old Kevin Robertson of Wichita. Just after 3p.m. on Tuesday, two off-duty Wichita Police officers were working at a business in the 500 block of East Pawnee, according to Officer Charley Davidson. They were contacted by a woman who reported her grey Pontiac Grand Prix being stolen from the parking lot and her 11-month-old child being in the vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas burglary suspect dropped his ID

What a Salina man left behind aided police in his arrest Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Moundview Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a vehicle theft, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Someone had entered a residence and stolen a...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect in February killing of bus driver captured in Kansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hutch Post

Two Harvey Co. deputies fired for reported harassment

HARVEY COUNTY — The Harvey County Sheriff's Office has terminated the employment of two Detention Center deputies following an internal investigation into harassment claims, according to a media release. On Feb. 18, sheriff's office administration opened an internal investigation following notification of allegations of harassment involving two detention deputies....
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Supreme Court denies motion in McPherson murder conviction

Mc PHERSON, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court has denied a motion to withdraw a plea from a McPherson man convicted of murder in a case from 2012. The state's highest court affirmed a decision from McPherson County District Court denying the motion from Dustin Smith to withdraw his plea on first degree murder. Smith was convicted in the May 2011 shooting death of 30-year-old Justin Milne whose body was found near Marion Reservoir. Smith was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 20 years.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy