Two Tabor College students killed in Sunday accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an auto theft with a baby in the vehicle are asking for help to locate 51-year-old Kevin Robertson of Wichita. Just after 3p.m. on Tuesday, two off-duty Wichita Police officers were working at a business in the 500 block of East Pawnee, according to Officer Charley Davidson. They were contacted by a woman who reported her grey Pontiac Grand Prix being stolen from the parking lot and her 11-month-old child being in the vehicle.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO