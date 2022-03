It's true: In the '80s, Ford aimed to make a sultry-looking supercar with better grip and handling than anything else on the road, including the Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach, along with best-in-class ride quality and easy-to-live-with practicality. And the best part is would all come at same price as a Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 944. And it came close to reality … before being dropped in favor of an SUV. This is the story of that car, the GN34.

