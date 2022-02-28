ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Warm and rain then cold and snow

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plXlV_0eR7d7Ev00

We continue a warming trend today with highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies. With a decent amount of moisture above, don’t be surprised if an isolated shower moves through especially in NE Yellowstone County and areas east. Aiming for snow in the Beartooths.

It'll be a breezy day in Billings with gusts over 25 mph. The stronger winds will be along the foothills. Livingston to Nye could feel gap wind gusts up to 65 mph through tomorrow morning, gusts up to 55 mph possible between Harlowton and Big Timber especially tonight.

There is a decent chance of rain showers on Wednesday. A cold front moves through early Friday morning that will bring a chance of snow Friday into Saturday. Preliminary projections show Billings could get up to 2”, but still a little too early to say for sure. We’ll have a better handle on it as we get closer to the end of the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, 40s and 50s Thursday then 20s and 30s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight and Tuesday night, 20s and 30s Wednesday and Thursday nights then teens and 20s Friday night.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Q2 News

Q2 News

