You can't say your not feeling the pain at the pump. Just this week gas prices in Connecticut are either close to, or already at $4 dollars a gallon. If your like me, you kind of take a quick look at gas prices as you pass gas stations while your driving. If you do that then you may have noticed a slight drop in the average gallon of gas over the last few weeks. Now this week prices are heading up again, this time they are skyrocketing and at some stations are now over $4 dollars a gallon for premium.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO