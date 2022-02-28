ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: National Vision Holdings Q4 Earnings

National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Vision Holdings beat estimated earnings by 750.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $18.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Vision Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.25 0.22 0.31 0.13

EPS Actual 0.38 0.48 0.48 0.45

Revenue Estimate 511.64M 482.51M 521.35M 472.70M

Revenue Actual 518.00M 549.49M 534.20M 496.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

National Vision Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.03 and $1.1 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 719.23% in quarter-over-quarter growth for National Vision Holdings, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

